Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.53. 1,682,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,124. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.