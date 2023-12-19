Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 11,958 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stryker stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.34. The stock had a trading volume of 332,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.19. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.60 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

