Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 12,856 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,231.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.78. 575,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average is $306.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

