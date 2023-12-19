Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 18,439 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $259.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

