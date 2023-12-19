Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 20,780 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 731,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

