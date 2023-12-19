Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 35,620 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

