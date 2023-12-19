Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 40,235 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. 1,578,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

