Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 57,828 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. 43,596,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,823,836. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

