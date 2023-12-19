Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.87 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. 3,542,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,105,819. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

