Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.29 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $7,378,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 280.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE LMT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $447.00. 250,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.41. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.