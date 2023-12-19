Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.65 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 143,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

