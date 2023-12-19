Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.73 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. 2,540,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,555. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

