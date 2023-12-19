Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.74 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.00. 544,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.