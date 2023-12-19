Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.74 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.00. 544,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

