Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.18 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $9,351,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $706.85. 368,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.46. The company has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

