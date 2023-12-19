Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.50 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.65. 1,752,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
