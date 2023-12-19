Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $5.20 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuit stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.17. 374,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,664. The stock has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $621.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

