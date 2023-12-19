Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.97. 416,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

