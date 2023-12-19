Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37. General Electric has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.