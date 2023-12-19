Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. 1,618,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

