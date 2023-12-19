Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.48. 662,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,487. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

