Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

