Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

