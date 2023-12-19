Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,401. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

