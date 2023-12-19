Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $846.61. The company had a trading volume of 202,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,931. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $887.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $817.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

