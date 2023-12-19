Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 145,222 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,525. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.