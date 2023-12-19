Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 17,321 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $413.72. 529,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,196. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.73 and a 200-day moving average of $383.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

