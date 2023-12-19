Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 18,355 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.72. 674,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,031. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.