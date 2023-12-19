Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $6.64 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 242,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 23,981,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,701,379. The company has a market cap of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

