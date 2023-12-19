Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $7.21 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.62. 1,822,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,687. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

