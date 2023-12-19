Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $8.54 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,747 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,000. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,126,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
