Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,103,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 88,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 879.7% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.54. 374,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.65.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

