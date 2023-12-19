Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $41.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,511.68. 100,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,051. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,062.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,982.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,515.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

