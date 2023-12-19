Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,142.83. 1,522,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

