Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.69. 882,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.