Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. 894,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,095. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.