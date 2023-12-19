Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $11.29 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

