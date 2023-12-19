Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $11.51 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 323,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Intel by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 33,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 299,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,341,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,852,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of -114.22, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

