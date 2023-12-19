Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $5.96 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 4,732,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

