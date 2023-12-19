Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $6.36 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

