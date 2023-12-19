Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $7.21 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $806.60. 352,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $688.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.