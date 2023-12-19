Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $7.25 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

GILD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

