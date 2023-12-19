Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $7.38 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.11. The company had a trading volume of 248,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

