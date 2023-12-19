Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $8.33 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.91. 795,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,506. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.