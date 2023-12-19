Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $9.48 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.52. 1,929,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

