Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $10.39 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 254.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 42.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.07. 1,392,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,025. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

