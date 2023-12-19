Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $14.45 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Linde stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.72. 529,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.73. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

