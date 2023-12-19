Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $7.17 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.92. The stock had a trading volume of 290,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,970. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

