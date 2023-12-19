Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $7.17 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $778.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,702. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $780.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $672.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

