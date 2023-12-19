Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

