Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $8.18 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.21. 1,079,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,139. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $117.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.